Transcript for The shocking thing Stacey Castor told police after her husband's death

It's an Alley and I drove out to speak to Stacy. He explains her bed you know he hadn't closed out the investigation and I told that when you closet case one going the other. And anything. National questions answered she seemed nervous she's pacing and she just. It was some price to. That we were there she thought this was all over and and one she made mention that it was like him coming from the great legacy and was reaching out from the brain. I've ever been shooting a low end times and Alexander on it was just an odd thing for someone to set. And your husband has died of suicide why would he be controlled controlling you and anyway. Ater sharks had are still had work interview rooms spent only setup on other rooms brought speaks to that. I said Stacy and two glasses. Sitting on the next to him you see that you poured him some cranberry juice appointed right she said yes. Listen machines picture of two glasses. Yes easy to remember which classless that you port cranberry juice. She looked at us and. Well when it for the any free. And then she stopped and said I mean I mean the critics use blatantly she realizes what she's just that. And islanders and the U set him free and she said. You know I don't like this you're trying to frame that you're trying to in this army and I'm done and she stopped the interview. And she just that's it I'm done I want an attorney as a picked up my folder. To put the picture back and just so happen. That topic shows a picture of the Turkey baster Stacy peered at the folders wolf what does that. And I said why didn't she send that picture what does that picture which occupational license and I said. Don't worry about the interviews over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.