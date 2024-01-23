Trailer: New 20/20 ‘Gypsy Rose: The Next Act’ | Watch Friday on ABC

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in her own words. The 20/20 event premieres Friday , Jan. 26th at 9/8c on ABC. And stream on Hulu.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live