Transcript for Virginia Roberts Giuffre sues Ghislaine Maxwell for defamation: Part 8

girl. I grew up watching Jacques cousteau on TV and became mesmerized with the oceans. It led to me becoming a deep worker submersible pilot. In 2012, Ghislaine forms a nonprofit company called terramar. She started terramar really to educate people, in particular children, about how the oceans needed to be protected. Doing a pretty good job, I think. So how does it -- is my hair good? Ghislaine appears in a video series called "One on one," shown on huffpost, in which she talks about the preservation of the oceans. The ocean is absolutely vital to all planetary life systems. I call it the blue heart of the planet. So she wasn't only a socialite who was well connected. She was now an environmental advocate who cared about the oceans. And then, in 2015, she hits the news cycle for an altogether different reason. Now to the growing royal scandal on the cover of every paper. The Virginia Roberts Giuffre allegations are now back and front and center. In new court filings in a lawsuit against the U.S. Government for making the deal with Epstein, Giuffre goes into greater detail on her allegations about Maxwell's role in Epstein's alleged sex trafficking. Virginia Roberts claims Ghislaine Maxwell was basically her madam. She makes, for the very first time in court, very specific allegations that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell directed her to have sex with prince Andrew on three occasions. Years later, Virginia would tell the bbc about what she says happened. Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey. And that made me sick. And the next day, Ghislaine tells me I did a really good job. She pats me on the back and said, you made him really happy. Buckingham palace issued a statement on prince Andrew's behalf, saying, it is emphatically denied the prince had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre. People really started to put the microscope on Ghislaine. I wanted to ask you about all of the allegations that have come out, Ghislaine. Happy new year. Obviously they are very damning, involving British royalty. Have you got no comment at all? I have made a statement. Thank you. Ghislaine Maxwell, through an agent, releases a statement that says that Virginia's allegations are not true, that they are obvious lies. Do you know Virginia? Can you at least say if she's been in your house? Okay, you're obviously not going to speak. So have a good day. Wishing you a happy new year. Thank you. You too. Thank you. She actually starts consulting with Jeffrey Epstein. She writes him an email, and Jeffrey replies, you have done nothing wrong, and I would urge you to start acting like it. Go outside head high, not as an escaping convict. Go to parties. Deal with it. A judge decided that Giuffre's allegations about Maxwell didn't belong in the case against the U.S. Government. So what happened next, Virginia Roberts Giuffre takes the fight directly to Ghislaine Maxwell, with a defamation lawsuit for calling her claims obvious lies. All bets were off. You're now being litigated against. And once you're subpoenaed, you got to show up. A deposition is like testimony. You are under oath. Anything you say can then be used against you in future proceedings. There were two depositions. Both were sealed until a court ordered them to be released last year. We don't have audio or video, but we do have the transcripts. Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages? I don't know what you're talking about. When I was there, at the time I was present, the people that gave Jeffrey -- men and women, who gave Jeffrey massages were adults over the age of 18. Ghislaine Maxwell presents a fairly black and white version of events. This never happened. Or, I didn't see anything. I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever. Maxwell accused Giuffre of inventing details to "Make the story more exciting." You know she lied about absolutely everything. She is a liar, an exaggerator, a fantasist and an absolutely true terrible person. Maxwell claims she would barely remember Virginia at all if not for the allegations, although, according to flight records, someone with the initials G.M. Had been on Epstein's planes with Virginia more than 20 times. When Virginia's lawyers ask, well, you were on a plane with Virginia, Ghislaine says, oh, a G and an M listed in the flight records? That could be somebody else. Is it your testimony that on the flight logs when it represents "G.M." That it is not you flying on the plane? It could be Georgina, George. This was a very contentious deposition. At one point in the deposition, Ghislaine Maxwell says -- I have to object. Lawyers just love it when the client jumps in and starts lawyering on their own behalf. Let's move on. I'm in charge of the deposition, say when we move on and when we don't. Just one day before this defamation trial is set to begin, Maxwell and Giuffre settle the case with no admission of wrongdoing. Ghislaine Maxwell has not been criminally charged in connection with Giuffre's allegations. Now with her legal matter with Giuffre settled, Maxwell appears to be making changes in her life. Ghislaine Maxwell has begun to withdraw from her life in New York City. She wasn't on page six anymore. She wasn't at the met gala. And she sells her New York City upper east side apartment for $15 million. Ghislaine is the social chameleon. She continues to reinvent herself. She is basically starting a completely new life. And she has a secret. There is a spouse that nobody knew about. All of us were like, what? Ghislaine is married? Who is her husband?

