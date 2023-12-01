2024 is the 1st ‘AI Election.’ What does that mean?

Galen Druke speaks with Ethan Bueno de Mesquita about his white paper, "Preparing for Generative AI in the 2024 Election: Recommendations and Best Practices Based on Academic Research."

December 1, 2023

