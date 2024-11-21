Pentagon chief makes impassioned defense of women in combat
ABC News’ Luis Martinez reports on comments that are the strongest statement from the military since Pete Hegseth was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense.
November 21, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Senate considers Northern District of California judicial nominee
- Live
House meets for morning hour
- Live
Snow accumulates at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, WI
- Live
Volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Life-threatening flash flooding forecast for northern California; rain and snow fall in drought-parched Northeast
Top Stories
Top Stories
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant3 hours ago
Bomb cyclone slams into West Coast2 hours ago
Criminal investigation underway after suspected deep sea sabotageNov 21, 2024
House Ethics Committee votes against releasing Matt Gaetz investigationNov 21, 2024
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian city of Dnipro4 hours ago
Killer of Laken Riley found guilty on all counts2 hours ago
Judge rules death penalty stays on the table for Bryan KohbergerNov 21, 2024
Susan Smith denied paroleNov 21, 2024
Liam Payne’s family, friends, One Direction members gather for funeralNov 21, 2024
Detectives zero in on South American crime ring in pro-athlete burglariesNov 21, 2024
Better Business Bureau issues a warning for holiday shoppersNov 21, 2024
New report on chronic pain: CDC2 hours ago
2024 CMA Awards special moments4 hours ago
Backstage at the 2024 CMA Awards2 hours ago
Sneak peek inside Notre Dame in Paris4 hours ago
Laken Riley convicted murderer Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without paroleNov 21, 2024
The so-called 'Colored Girls' reflect on VP Kamala Harris' lossNov 20, 2024
By The Numbers: Trans Day of RemembranceNov 20, 2024
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt unpacks potential confirmation battle for cabinet nomsNov 20, 2024
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Trump’s Cabinet picks so farNov 20, 2024
Separate home explosions rock Midwest, leave 2 deadNov 20, 2024
Police hunt suspect after tourist slashed in face in NYC knife attackNov 20, 2024
Ukraine fires new salvo of long-range western missiles into Russia, reports sayNov 20, 2024
Passengers duct tape man who allegedly tried to open door on flight: OfficialsNov 20, 2024
How to remedy loneliness during the holidaysNov 20, 2024
20-year-old mother, infant killed in drive-by shooting in ConnecticutNov 20, 2024
Women recount traveling for abortionsNov 20, 2024
Biden administration announces $275M aid package for UkraineNov 20, 2024
Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to carrotsNov 20, 2024
MIT to waive tuition for families making less than $200,000Nov 20, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022