Mom allegedly drowns 14-year-old daughter in tub

A mother has been arrested and charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter after witnesses saw her holding the girl's head underwater in a bathtub.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live