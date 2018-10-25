Transcript for Unabomber captured in 1996 after 17 years on the run

The new suspect in the new so called unabomber case for almost eighteen years. His meticulously made bombs sixteen of them have killed three people and injured another 23. And in that taunting manifesto some months ago he boasted we hope to promote the social instability and give encouragement to those who hate the industrial system. Tonight a suspect is in custody ABC's Brian Ross is in our San Francisco appear. The FBI raid began just after noon kaczynski's cabin in a remote mountainous area called stempel pass about five miles outside the town of Lincoln Montana. Authorities say Kaczynski was not arrested. But was physically removed in handcuffs from the area where Kaczynski was known as a kind of re close or hermit. Who had lived in his rustic cabin without telephone or power since 1972. Kaczynski is a 53 year old native of south suburban Chicago. Who graduated Harvard in 1962. And went on to receive a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Michigan. The break in the case came about five months ago when the FBI took a second look at the first floor of the unabomber's bombs which had not been originally investigated by the FBI. Including a re do of the well known composite sketch which is now said to closely resemble Kaczynski. Agents apparently learned the Kaczynski had been a suspect early on but had not been fully investigate. It was when FBI agents approach kaczynski's family that the agents came to believe they finally have the right man. Kaczynski's mother reportedly told agents she believed her son was the man. And kaczynski's brother told agents he had regularly bought airplane tickets for Theodore to travel to northern California. I'm dates that seem to match many of the bombings there. Agents are now searching for hard evidence of explosives that would link Kaczynski definitively to the series of deadly bombs. And give them enough reason to put him under arrest and bring to an end and almost eighteen year old search for the unabomber. Brian Ross ABC news San Francisco. As we said earlier the unabomber has managed to elude law enforcement agencies for nearly eighteen years and for many of those early years. The authorities did not disclose to the public they're growing suspicion that one man was responsible. Some of the history tonight from ABC's John Donovan. For years this was the piece of evidence that almost taunted police a police sketch of a man seen near the site of the twelfth bombing. Outside a computer store Salt Lake City 1987. By that time the unabomber had already been doing his work for nearly a decade. Investigators traced tens of thousands of leads even more disturbing is the likelihood. That they unabomber will strike again. Because his first attacks were on people who work for universities. And the airline industry the FBI dubbed him the unabomber. In nearly eighteen years he found targets all over the country. As he built ever more powerful bombs constructing them an obsessive di tale out of fine woods like mahogany even the screws were made by hand. Sometimes his bombs were planted rather than male. John Houser an engineering student was on course to be an astronaut when he found a bomb in a computer room at the University of California at Berkeley. When I lifted it than them bomb exploded. A kind soul and Zach. And I exploded it blew my arm off to the side like this and the first thing I thought was why did they do that. His last victim received his bomb by mail Gilbert Murray. A lobbyist for the timber industry was killed when he opened the package at his office address to his predecessor. The mystery was always why these people why the timber industry or airlines or computers. Then last year the unabomber offered a deal he would stop killing in exchange for the publication of what he called his manifesto. It ran last September all 35000. Words of it and it offered something of an answer. It was mostly a long diatribe against technology quote the industrial revolution and its consequences. Have been a disaster for the human race. College professors who read that manifesto say it was obviously written by somebody well educated and intelligent. Those impressions became clues that gave investigators new places to look for the man who wrote. John Donvan ABC news New York.

