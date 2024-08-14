By The Numbers: Latest report shows lower inflation

The government's Consumer Price Index shows year-over-year inflation dropping to 2.9%, but the cost of insurance, housing and services from eldercare to haircuts remain stubbornly high.

August 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live