Transcript for 2018 World Series

Apparently there's a baseball game and some team from Boston one I guess we'll get the details on that. From Kathy whitworth. Pay the hands Dodger Stadium is pretty empty right now I have the study it was rocket last night especially with Boston Red Sox fans singing sweet Caroline. After the team wins their fourth World Series title in fifteen. Seasons. A storied franchise now bringing the trophy back home to Boston the mayor of Boston Marty Walsh calling for the city to cue up the duck boats it's time to celebrate. Now this game was a land to buy games for heroes Steve Pearce he had three home runs in less than 24. Hours and he's Santini was traded from Toronto to the Red Sox in June. Quite a journeyman he was also crowned World Series and VP. It's been that. Honest here my life. His JD Martinez with a solo shot to center in the seventh patting Boston's lead. After the game we ran onto the field to catch up with some of the guys here's that they had to say. Everybody wants that but everybody wants the know the guys up like that Clinton I think when you get a really gets this week. You don't even care who miss the home run and who gets ahead has on someone does it and you're able to just get the win. Says Steve Pearce is actually a life long Red Sox fan his dad grew up in her hope it's just outside of Boston so the whole family is Red Sox fan. And I spoke of is that after the game he said. To see his son in the Red Sox uniform and then watching when NBP would absolutely. A dream come true but Dan I have to tell you. I don't ask kind of joking that may be their biggest win with all of us staying awake after that at stake eighteen inning game on Friday the longest and World Series. History let me show you one other thing a producer Jen that haven't stressed he had so World Series champs Boston red touching I'm moved here from Boston so I don't think it where it is right. Diane. Can I think you have much better in the ABC had you should he should room that had immediately I think nevermind that on the Yankee fan that has nothing to do. With any of this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.