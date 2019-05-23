Transcript for Actress on Farrah Fawcett's cancer battle: 'Everything was out on the table'

Well I was learning that she's was surprising how she handled her disease to some people don't. There would no barriers. You know how people put up walls of politeness or they don't talk about this or they don't talk about that. It's everything's on the table she always thought that she would get well you know I saw the best affair to yet. I saw a person there. Just fought for lie a action. Fought her. To be here for her fan lay her loved ones.

