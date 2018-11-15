Transcript for Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in new thriller 'Widows'

It candid ABC radio Al and I am back in the studio chop I have an amazing man. Sitting right across from me be won the only Brian Tyree Henry how you downgrade. Greek and room up is because you know I have to say you aren't. Only one of the hardest working actors that I now. Elf seriously you have so much going on and and one of the the first thing that you guys know this is the Emmy nominated Brian Tyree Henry this the though one from land the one who was on Broadway and meet the money. I mean it was actually going to release as a program. Yet has yet but we we've got to jump into something that is coming very soon it's Friday. It is a film which I saw and I thought with absolutely amazed being. Called Whittle its by the one the only Steve McQueen who I had here not too long ago. Are you he chopped up and I'm jump to it because you play this kinda. Local crying mobile blood turn. Earned wanted to get into politics. Was guy I say yes and I just wanna make sure that people understand. That you know this this film is is gonna CAPTCHA you from. Like it it's it's quick it's quick paced and there's amazing lineup there's an amazing cast. And little bit about what attract you to this well let me isn't unclaimed backpack. Yes mean but I also have a view them as the bad guy you know I mean I think the you know villains. As the words again bad reputation. Because I don't thing villains were made their army born their army is made so I think with my -- did you mall. Is very clear presides lower -- -- -- when he speaks do because of the in the day. He's from a neighborhood meaningless would be you know moment neighborhood and was raised their born there earnings wants people come ago who are from there but it is today. If you think you're from and a February can emission targets combat. As living there are still want to win this race or Piazza's ways you know well my brother who play by the vehicle we you know the men are Brothers we have always getting things done you know old edition of some politicians and in our city of Chicago that we movie. Who do the same thing and get away with hitting and filled leg Jamal just wants his is fiercer. Began. I think you touch on something really important is that you know there there's definitely political themes in involved in this film and you know one of the the thoughts or rather the thing that kind of come up in the Aaron embryo in a touch on it is this idea which I think many people would agree like help. Since you. In the legalized crime business let me aren't really on the same level at the local crime crime guys. So was something that's something that you particularly he you know. Well you need to convey with senior character with that something that was told hey we really got -- is how did you approach. Jamal because Jamal are definitely different from his brother who pretty much like Bono he needs to got. Very well you know I think. What I love most about plains mall is at ease on the go and there is all alone you don't know anything else under the block some of that ward and arming. And I think what I wanted to do mostly with some extra day he represented. His areas represented the people there he as a politician that apology is positive rate you represent the voice of the people you Barney champion for them by any means necessary and I think that his word Jamal. Was seeking to do now at the end of the day. I think we know the divide in certain major cities you know you've got that invisible line that says you know the world he can live through the Portland fear you know when it comes associate economics -- race even affects some arms sort thing with Jamal. His rage comes from the fact he wants everything that they have to why is it possible for him to live in this ward over here have this mansion and have all these all these things. Away thinking the same thing so. I think don't most fun I had planned Jamal Willis and actually just be as easy as possible link to be the politician have their switching and I mean like death to be behind this podium Wednesday is giving the speech or make you feel great. But also from the street I don't forget that that was released here I'm in I think is all about respect honestly and I also really enjoyed. Focus on the Brothers like at the end of the day we love each other in the day there's not in this gonna get between us and we are gonna do. Everything we can make sure that we Como in this in this that he that we breweries and so. Are are really you know all I have a lot of Hartford Jamar our you know Arnold only UNICEF but bad form. It Erie where are really truly understood them are understood exactly. What he won in what he saw. Is when the nation that it was an act the way needed to be now. Read his sketch stuff. You examined using me you know. May not be cool you know you know bluntly I think that that's the fun of discovering characters like I mean because he you know while davis' character was assess the you know I mean life you know we're living in the penthouse over here. Which we think about me on here however you'll those missile from an article to open house and do what I want you know I mean. Now our worlds are colliding when you didn't even want him to even though because it's so I think that's Carson in the animals in his movies on a fun way to do in the world news. And that's that's so well said at an in the sense to. This is like a little snapshot a microcosm of well. Actually happened within our nation you know during this this divide in this class divide in obviously there's a racial divide and there are so many different levels was I think. You McQueen is able to encapsulate with in this film and we beyond it being something that you guys are gonna be enthralled and from the moment it starts the moment it adds. You know these characters are really developed and really strong and I think very purposeful in in the fact that. You have something that goes on in this city and that can essentially speak volumes to what goes on in our nation to them capacity when. I'm just curious you know II know he. With inspired by the greatest television show did anything about wit old prior to coming on his out Nomar was that it actually goes like this round. Incredibly though let my favorite thing arm our favorite. On a genre fellow with the heroines none I mean like the women who you know it's so easy to pull women in the place of being the big thumbs and you know following after Gary Neal love and things like that way you know when it comes out to the nit and grit every you know if you wanted to write to a few mountain on Amelio might pay adding in the today by any means registered women. Will enact a task that needs to be done because the society that release set up for them to beat you so for example and call widows you know I mean it's only here would know you immediately think a woman lost her husband what about a man losses what we don't really go wrong call on the window you know would O'Connor has the connotation that your weekend people need to PD England you know. And I think what I love about withstood it would dispose eat with their old definition in the home were on its fast you know I mean because these women come from. He's prepared regardless. Their husbands are gone and knowing what are your house was gone but they lied she's being lied to your face and in fits we'll put that thing or nobody actually gonna PD when all you've got to figure out how they get the balls do it yourself you know what I mean and I love that kind of message that is sending a bill giving into the day to be so easy feat. Women being pitted against each other but these are some of the strongest woman I've ever seen in I mean I think there and there's a true strength there women. Cary that is not mean known champion is much this should be because. I mean that that's from widow was just unbelievable of the week that it holds when it put on a woman you know I mean enacting what I love about this film is there. When you think you have them. Understood. You know you do have no cool off orbit logo and I love that liquor this is really incredible that all the performances in this movie emulate a ya. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- And I mean that's I'd eat you know even. I'm really went in to bid a minute detail. The completion of the word. You mentioned Kasten and of course you're super mart was. To check yourself who. Can. I think that it kind of segue into just how much stuff that you have going on with some touch on briefly because of the fact that I'm not a remembers after. I remember not. The common ground clearly are that I know when and so we've well let's start with the fact that I had them. Are wonderful political star year a little while ago and you know she obviously had wonderful thing that they about working with everybody including new engines. It's it's a family affair. And it's funny because of that you know clearly and watch Asia Allen and of the shelling initial in the meeting I think you're wonderful. It's funny because I went to college and I. Here I'm I've looked at mile high and are we yeah. Yeah. 100 as well so the whole idea is that to me it. I was curious about watching the show knowing that you went to morehouse and wears out what kind of EB gave because when you experience over the years it end in Atlanta and you you and you are an album with Atlanta for anybody who does miles land lots are actually laughed out you know on its. Admit lake I would rob David abernathy Alvin. Well mom memorial room when and then you know and in William. Album as we run where we were in the west and that we did. Edited. And being sat out dealt with easy to transform into paper boy because I'm thinking you haven't sold any paper boys led to believe that. I'm partly and Larry that is. That's that's the thing that I loved about it as though he's close it's always been thing. You know and a mean. You know 1000 more housing boom much regulating you know and morehouse. Was governor really hard time trying to figure all. How to maintain a sense of individuality. I mean our institutions are incredibly structured and incredibly. You know historic you know and I mean in there were some things like you know I was just come out it was them thrown in the millennium in those 2000 and I just remember. Not really knowing what I want it known right now relief knowing I mean you know as we you know and and and I applaud these schools like we need Perry's use things it's a big way and I think morehouse and storm for way they do better -- eight years or it was as we try to Figaro. Willow was you know an arm but don't one thing that I knew him. Oh very clearly concretely was while was in the studio where. And asked mark that's the thing there are love the most is Atlanta. Is ours rooms they analyze note this -- is ours like you look through you lose you're wearing Lugo. It's black as ours like we are the pillars of this community we build we is it like you could see people haven't shops and no businesses and amusing thing is Greg opposing as with the fastest. It's all doom is America. Rang. So for me. There wasn't anything that beckons government planner and then when our own effort begin in this group. And the title was just simply Atlanta nose like a bowl. O.s like that was bowl what what how will we say little wooden images remember opening the script is seeing Alfred I mean just an argument are that your own I could already cellular will cover Cologne was where I could tell you that. You know how much we have and is arguably there was a some busy reminding a lot of them by. You know and Lance Leggett and in the here's a thing is that he is dealing proportions the woman's border razors you don't mean. And you have to have respect for the natives especially the natives of because the today you know they're the ones that you know. Cultivated there please you don't know what I wanted to do for sure is that regardless of them being rapper isn't units round where growth all that I want him to. He buzz let's win and you you know I want them to be doom. But also want an end to be human you know one and I wanted and I want you to see all the parts of for that you meanness he behind. Closed doors you know cause tribe was have a thing you know you gotta be strong for him you've got to be the one you've got to be ready. You have to accept a lot of stuff. And timely you can do you got at any moment and there's a reason that you chose to do that you know and I mean but you know bullet route freeze I don't know late. Eight I just there was a lot of compassion and you know like I want to on the human reasoning and the humanity in him in you know look. My mom was one of them are silver over the Tuesday. It is I mean think O'Connell model now would have to some of my best friend's arm them and so the next problem that we had in the I'll never had an event. But I mean there's somebody's bow you know black men in black woman from the shelves soon to be said about the friendships in the community that we gear we have reached over in the trial not easy ways is not easy to survivors are easy to be urges -- he's recognized. Him when he wanted to be on anything has offered her record so. Even if it's him nothing in order so you know late charges are don't know lake. Hold a very close my heart army especially when the show was Cole and is the the plants. It's as though you know an island has become this thing where people can definitive. You know I mean people incumbent bill late you know. This whole thing of how it like it's completely shifting. And is well Michael there's a whole foods in the final point would you Eleanor elect Burton you know arm. At an edited into Thibault ownership you know because above claiming. A piece of wood this culture is in a piece of what you we deserve an owner many you know I mean enough for Lake Alfred is costly. You know search of Porter and runner for that I never warned him to get lost in there so as one of the foreign. No humanity it's all those offers we've known all those offers are we have yet to meet because their costs were being made as we speak when at the end of the day edges wanted to make sure that there was like a little hope of glory for him to make use in any way even if you still say that's why because they have classes will be amazing you know emulate. Because they'll be a make it has to be amazing you know only get you if he'd own a piece of something American there was that thing there are one of the most for a offered is truly you know ownership of his are going to be himself as friendships are scrambling that anything's possible or. No loom and is one initiative that Clinton. Eat eat you absolutely. Yeah I I thought I'd like I actually have. Really intellectual conversation about episodes of Atlantis so I'm going on yet another day another tumble ghetto better have clearly you know school I don't got a ghost soon before we do. I know after mean literally at summit on I caving in all of it today armed. That I hadn't come back and added that only other team in everything but there isn't yet so you know after this you know we're gonna see another film with UN it Neal street saw the film was at the premiere oh why you weren't and learning. Who supports although it it was magical and not. I don't affect a descriptive word but it was Manuel who maintain your character touches on something which I also think it's just as important everything that we're talking about with widows to. Is a fact of incarceration. And how it it seems to be one of these conversations that we keep having. You know people get black men and people of color block to a certain. Accusations were absolutely. A thousand press and current. And talked briefly about this film and and Witter witted to goal to get into that to that today at deep narrative because it's it's it's such a compelling film and you know I obviously don't talk about would've but just briefly touch and I. What's unfortunate an amount that is that as a black men in the classroom before we go with the prisoners like you mean like it's something that alerts over us. On the meaning that you are born you know they're is all about which you care as persons or person of color. Way so for Daniel. What out. What that let me let me just say this will level of Bo if eagle street that's Cox's. Very do some things so greet. Because of the into the did his movies but which you can have our fear and it's not anything tangible way it's about love. You don't mean leg just plain simple and true low disarm. You know in the end I think you know awakened a norm it it transcends com. I've never seen a betrayal of black public forum known mean land where you can just have to score in the back dislike Japanese people's ponies and arms it's okay. It's actually okay. And there's that moment in this movie where you lose. The feeling aware way to many you can be incarcerating and await your blacks we gig you've actually we've done in those moments where it's okay to to feed black love it for real. In his. Very different than a traditional looks Oreo you know immediately. I just couldn't government went something like that sword thing where Daniel comes in is that he's also reap a representational of the Rio. You know I mean like a you know this could be any of us and give him in his story as the Dartmouth has been told all the whipped an excellent thing that Daniel is that little drop and then in the movie reminders. That there's still anchored. Our ankles ways that we can never forgave him towards him and we have to release -- so. Did in the that they recognize that includes there's sort think that the annual. Is just the part of the human and the humility you know of that in the leg by air as the road to serve as a reminder. That you can still have. It. Don't forget that there's still an anchor that. You and you've got to keep swimming you gotta make it to the. It's like saying. Being Saturday NA the polls we unfettered world. Being. You know change but yet your free nearly men like ideology we want to. I. Picked out there or man bidding and lucky optical Alvin has a well that's that old yeah and I I appreciate it now much Brian Henry Henry thank you so much on my ABC radio and it's Friday. You know you gotta be you all get so ticket agreement out could this man he does it does very well. And it was just amazing having you here and name them visit canceling citing. ABC radio. In in.

