Carrie Fisher gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker opposite Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, paid tribute to her as her star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

May 4, 2023

