‘The Devil You Know’ is a story of morality and brotherhood: Actor Omar Epps

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to actor and producer Omar Epps about his latest film, “The Devil You Know,” and his upcoming novel, “Nubia," a story about climate change and displacement.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live