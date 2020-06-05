Transcript for DJ Khaled joins All In challenge

As businesses struggle amid the pandemic an unprecedented number of people have lost their jobs and are struggling to put food on the table long lines at food banks in. Heartbreaking stories of parents trying to figure out how they will feed their children. Inspired fanatics founder and Philadelphia sixers owner Michael Rubin to launch me all in challenge which raises money to address food insecurity. Big names in sports film music and TV and all come together to donate their time and their possessions for auctions and raffles as part of this challenge one of those musicians. Who is all in to help feed the hungry is dean. He joins us now only appropriate degree by saying bless up and thank you so much for being here. Last cent they do bad me appreciate this everything go would you say. Everything is good considering. At the same put it all in perspective rain look at the the silver lining cells so far one of those silver linings isn't calling challenge has raised 32. Million dollars why is so important for you to be part of this effort. I mean anything to help the people specially at a time like this when it's real hard times. Sent them about seeing Michael Wilbon called. Out and energy we weren't great they were men beat. All part of this already channeled out like. Always so it'd be here to help spread the word and also. Experience. We know is she is jets would be in Miami. Chicken dinner and you do to help the people sorghum. And and. All the child so we're about. And its anyhow there afterward someone can just pay ten dollars and have a chance to win this once in a lifetime trip with you. Say you can you know all of us that I'm in love you know donate ten dollars all and know that experience ranks right. Is. Being. BR don't. Take you to certain what are. All and also some celebrity's. Are due memorabilia. Actually we can no options that all my child ready Gateway's shares. When I'll wept like 8000. Members that you around that number. And it's going to be start journey whereas in the airport when it isn't she can't debate. On our where he's getting home she would be in a movie. Trailer what is his big night Justin Bieber on this aging so is already get right. Experiences. And challenges that age and is this all helped with equal. And that's what it's about me leap you always raise. Over 37 million dollars already Michael Woo -- already two million so it shouldn't take your were Null. Are you gotta give you bullet enter and get those raffles and they can get the chance to go jet skiing Louise you an inner video announcing your challenge on society you are part of team no haircut during quarantine. So what have you been up to while staying home we notice. You know you got there the beard gone in the longer hair. AEA hair is longer I mean you know I'd rather know Spain horrible market I'm a new album. I'm and is coming out incredible but the most notable thing to do right now spends its. Uninsured who are my two boys and McQueen. And while her group by staying created must send more shoes or. All Jewish last you know we do but just putting the ball. But we space shape. We stay is Smart and wishing tree eight seemed less. Change and it's spreading word about all channels. And help. Millions millions millions. Right so important and critical at this time and before we go. I have to commend to your decide announcement all the family time that you showed your full family man behavior. On display the other day when a woman came on live with you issues China it's where he responded by saying talk to me normal. Which has now become remakes and a song as you know that's gone viral he likely remixing what do you think. Her heart and quote the day made it is so beware people out who created it be created this does is is great. All of you know I got up all hands on my IG who say that is what I make sure that we use you know she'd been spent or some have been. And in the end. But all I need didn't talk to be no worked. I really normal health. The day counting you so much we appreciate his time and what you're doing. I think so much this whose Abbott sued it. Let the world know about all lynch out again it's gonna help all the people eat well it means she's in. Everybody will overcome this gas protection overcome the strong all we're. Better a greater. DJ talon thank you again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.