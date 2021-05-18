Emmanuel Acho on how young people can have uncomfortable conversations

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho talks about his new book, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy” and why he decided to write it for a younger audience.
6:30 | 05/18/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Emmanuel Acho on how young people can have uncomfortable conversations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

