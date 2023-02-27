Garcelle Beauvais on 'Black Girl Missing': 'We're not seen, we're not heard'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actress and executive producer Garcelle Beauvais on her new Lifetime film and how it brings awareness to the thousands of Black women and girls who go missing.

February 27, 2023

