Transcript for Midland previews new album, ‘Let It Roll’

Federal if you think it's not a nonetheless 45 years somehow. When we spend. Again personal heroes. The song called a little slow later. Close calls. Quote don't do myself because this is totally certain. Yeah yeah. Yeah yeah yeah all yeah. Yeah. That you didn't go to eight we got an idea like per usual we want to against the it is a big problem that has mega ball park at all finished. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. She.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.