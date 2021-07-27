Music producer legends 'Jimmy Jam' and Terry Lewis on legacy and future

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with music production legends "Jimmy Jam" and Terry Lewis on their 40-year career in music and their decision to release their own debut album "Jam & Lewis: Volume One."
6:58 | 07/27/21

Music producer legends 'Jimmy Jam' and Terry Lewis on legacy and future

