Transcript for NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

The mayor of Los Angeles may have said it best. Kobe Bryant will live forever in our hearts and will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes fans have been sharing their grief overnight at memorial to Los Angeles around the country and across the globe remembering him not just worth determination on the basketball court. Before is larger than life personality and forced fierce devotion to family. As a tribute to Bryant the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. Our lighting up landmarks across the region including LEX airport the Santa Monica Pier in LA City Hall meanwhile just north of the city the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed. Bryant it's now getting under way. This morning new clues about the crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant that column of smoke was first seen just before 10 AM. Process. Point 01 helicopter went down. The prairie remnants of the helicopter clearly visible due to kick ball. Emergency crews rushed to the remote scene. Paramedics were boys sit down into the incident. Early included. Incidents. They did a search of the area four survivors. Unfortunately. All the survivors. Bora were determined to have been. Perished now as officials clear away debris at the crash site which could take days. Investigators are working to piece together why the helicopter went down killing Bryant along with his thirteen year old daughter. At all seven others on board. I heard someone who is available there was so elegantly in Denton goes in June was not to do. Running for us. The group flying to an event for the mom the league a foundation started by Bryant to teach kids basketball. The trip was supposed to take less than half an hour but nearly 45 minutes after takeoff witnesses saw the chopper began to struggle. I heard a a helicopter just lying just way too low and I heard like allowed outside noise. When we look at the mishap site itself we can see that the aircraft hit in a very high speed it was not controlled there was no attempt to land. And so whatever happened here was catastrophic. And happen in his last fifteen seconds of flight. Visibility at the time of the crash was so bad the LAPD had ground to police helicopters at the time. The sheriff's department says it's too soon to know whether fog played a role the tragedy leaving friends and fans struggling to understand the loss on this pick right now. I'm sick or something there is closest to Bryant and his daughter described being crippled by the news. A lot of us from Annapolis like everybody starring in on their knees. Known for his love of basketball former President Obama stunned. Known for his love of basketball former President Obama stunned tweeting Coby with a legend on the court. And just getting started in what would've been just as meaningful a second act memorials across the country growing by the hour the biggest in Los Angeles where fancy Coby was larger than life. Every single stream it's. Available. And memory. I just have elections and oops this just devastated to everybody. Overnight other NBA legends like Magic Johnson Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul Jabbar paid tribute. This loss is. It's just hard to come yeah. LeBron James was praised by Bryant for breaking his all time scoring record just this weekend. Was seen being consoled after hearing the news former lakers teammate and friend secure lone male who rose to fame alongside Bryant. Tweet if he had no worse to express the pain he was going through. Losing his niece TD and his brother players on Sunday ready tributes on their sneakers with Bryant's number NR IP and heart symbols. Quite the Tribune Bear Bryant often took that helicopter to avoid LA traffic it's former pilot tells the Los Angeles Times the chopper had a strong safety record. Balls and quote fantastic condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.