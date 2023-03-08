Oscars Conversation: Malala Yousafzai

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai about how she went from activist to executive producer of the Oscar-nominated short documentary "Stranger at the Gate."

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live