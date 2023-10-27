Prime Playlist: Sameer Gadhia on his career in Young The Giant

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Young the Giant frontman Sameer Gadhia about creating music and performing with the band, as well as the significance of being an Indian-American rock musician.

October 27, 2023

