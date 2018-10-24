Transcript for Ready for the World discuss their new single, 'So Much Life'

I can ABC radio and of course I'm excited because we. Gentleman from ready. All are the world out you know I I I would love to sit here and just talk all these amazing things but first off with deductions everybody knows who it is good. What about the little big give me and we see being told how come I'm light activated. Well yeah her. The thirty years. Miles away. As though our lives have me here. Hi Candice this is drug Valentine drummer. Refer to world Willie Tripplett percussion and keyboard player. And Gordon stroll leisure. Play everything. It's art. Yeah as yeah end. Yes. And I've years thirty finally learn her abuse between nineteen. It yes let your music is so iconic that sometimes don't fill it has been that long. I'm like that allow I want my favorite dance and when I hear I feel like it's for the first time let me let began that is might JAM. You would think like. Even in that bracket of age range bush ad dammit like its edges of the day. The Bible schools that the feeling you know I'm not gonna sink isn't myself wrong by doing that but nevertheless it's it's one of my favorite song events. Now you guys are back in there's new mute and yes we talk about the single so much life listening to it. You can sometimes the meat we miss the old city and let you know we get hype and all that and I feel like you guys have jumped right in to that to the time that were in. Talk a little bit about the single and what made you guys want to jump back into the mix it ain't. Oh what made us want to jump back into the mix of things it is you know we we were doing spot dates throughout the years. And has been a resurgence of armed be especially with the likes of Bruno Mars. And so get a week advocate reaction Saudi the corralled. That appreciation of our music that sort of thing so we decided to. Oh he didn't just get in the game again. Time now and also. This is Gordon. We also bought new equipment to keep updated. And so Ron and a slew. Younger singers and younger artists to keep us young because. Lyrically we may never nabbed the top on the same range they're talking that's moving I mean if you know so. The load their content out today you know definitely what we just an hour from within the kingdom like he and a some women though right you have the read between the lines Thai is more X on them. Absolutely I mean that's the kind of that your that's a little bit of your signature you know you're not always in your face with that you haven't been that have never been something that you guys have done. But tune to but I feel like it does little. And little feel of more greedy and is as I mentioned and I feel like. Moving on this is kind of like yours slowly coming into that mold their wish I heard on on this this track here. Now I I want to get into the idea of being on the charts you know and kind of now. Feeling this OK not only have you guys come back which. Your literally in a paced where many artists. Only didn't want an end in dream of be seeing I mean was that exciting it's a witness. Absolutely I mean you know we're we're definitely blessed we have premier U tears story because you know back when we were high you know we are on the charts consistently. So being on the chart stand peeking get. It when it was anyway but beyond the charts again and being. You know premature relative. To the different other artists that are on the charts. A isn't definitely agree thing after all these years. Ands. You know. I think that looking at your music. People are desiring that authenticity which you guys brought you know. In the eighties and in what not. When you've made that decision and you know you guys are like okay this is see we're series about it. Om was there at all any apprehension. Just because of the fact that. You still may need to so what's going on music world you know and I mean there's always. This feeling of like. There's artist for at least thousands of our new song every week there's this there's that just curious about any. You apprehend. Any apprehension and also knowing that look. You guys are ready at the soccer field wonderful song let you prove anything. Well you know it is as far is there was no apprehension but you know we did have tent consider. You know our styled the end. Compared to what's trending today and Canon Mary the two if you will so of course we did want to get too far away from. You know what we were doing. And we death he needed to you have the current issue meant T seen in terms of the sci homes and as sort of thing. It feels that's what we considered in in our approach in terms of coming out when new material. Active now of course they're right Komansky okay went without coming out you know and he'd like we just haven't they all right that was put out music. I'm but is 2019 correct. Here we can expect rain to in nineteen. The rooms and time early summer. Via an act I'm sure over the years that you guys have recorded there are songs that weren't released any of the old. And release songs beat make it to this album. And think we may have to do. Some of them bring music up today. Lyrically I think there but. Musically we had to bring them up today. Now let up today you know I feel like certain songs. Physically stuff that you may ask that one of my favorite songs let me let me down. And I feel like that's still relevant today as it was X money years ago. You know whip them bringing up today. What specifically are you guys holding into you saying okay we unity have instrumentation as you mentioned unity habits found. Is it going to be something about cable we're taking a different look into it because I get here you have the formula like what what do you can eat right. Ain't we could see his like the different programs sound on the keyboard. You know we may have more bail. On the kind it was his. Time is that what they use bacon and they was on. The roads with Steve wanted to use all the time so in my brain more of the -- sound making and is to make it more vibrant sounding so they have and it. I like it was who vantage. And music now is much simpler then. On the court progress is and stuff we'd. We did back in a day when we were sixteen like I'm told. Melodies you can sound you know. Look to samples of music of other. Oh well you know. Of course there's a process and making good music which you guys have done seemingly so effortlessly over so many years. Do you still feel that ease when you get into the studio and you're making a song in how do you know it's a hit because. Sometimes I I imagine if I was an artist's you know I I would have a feeling a tingling feeling like okay this is the song. For me this is zero for me I think a good song comes from the heart you know you present which you feel. And is just a certain feeling you felt like is certain vibe you get life. That is song gotten and he announcement it would take him Bob and or you might fully more slayings aren't like dishonest and we don't want. In for me I'm believe you know I just right. What I feel like juror would just say it however. I'll allow other people to you know DT where there's theater not I did but now when a field. This thing this is Gordon again the same here. Our other other people tell me. Horrendous see them by about the music didn't EC no. Judge and that they can everything I do was not sometimes inane. Yet why are you guys critical. More do you think you're more critical now than maybe January years ago when you write your height. So more cautious. Because of again. We have two. Are we gonna stay NRA's Grupo we don't go for younger artists under. Audience I mean nor are we gonna try some different so we are more cautious now. About dorm music then. Before we just did it as a. And right now you know I I I I hired because of the high expectations. That's why we're more conscious of yet and you know just talking about one year ended woods you know they still played a day old Sheila and how it just took over the world it was on Ford charts a onetime in 1984. On talk a little bit about. Dole's fondest memories of being in that's gays and also. You know when you guys are gearing up because I assume with this album is going to be at Tor I hope you know you guys going to be some new classics of course from the new stuff. Well you the other members would be involved in any of that or are you guys just. Kind of sticking to what you know. We have four original members. Melvin. Went solo doing our high it is no was some well but we have an ugly center ray lavender. I'm alana. You might commit Kamal when YouTube and they went on actually I again thank you things are great artists were even though he's been through and we're. We and Teddy Riley Keith sweat you know he's a producer and a sinker and I think this analysts hard. I think there was right now good it. If it. A so you know that's that's an honor I think because you visor on iconic and your legendary band. On the how how do you know he was the right fit. Com I have met ray back a while ago. Because he came to Flint he was gonna sew a tank. And you wanted to abandon play behind home so he has a manager had errant toss with me. Now put together a live two peas band you know which tracks and everything and that's how we met him he was like man who has a one of my favorite groups in the world you know slave manly when they you know. Yes and no one day helps mess and what don't. Let Manny be our main card as a mom and everything like bitten with paint came to fruition here is. Active adult spice oven and they are absolutely. Certainly I mean especially on stage and there are ways they can sort off and you're gonna. I can even go into an accident itself does come to one of us it was and use them what on this man. You know what I feel like I know everybody trying to you know bring up today. That little girl back every now and then me. One of the al-Qaeda did a told me just kind of made his feel my soul globe Phelan I mean. And that may do that me right now we're again we have a cross between. You know the pass and the president marrying the two and and setting the trend you know it especially where considered. Pioneers and in this game at this point. So you know there's a lot of expectation like Gordon stated and so we have to live up to it. So. Yeah and the fans are still support ahead of you know they. Yeah you'll never lose bills people who have just been following you an end and just. Live and breathe off of with a sound that you you've been able to make in the music and and how that makes you feel his assault contained in life most times you know yeah. And that's it's an important thing. You know looking forward. You know what I like about where we are with music you know because again as you guys are. Pushing ourselves back into the mix as as we talked about early on are other things that you. Our fans are there artists that your state you know I want to work with him or her. You know because I think part of the difference in band is back in the day quote unquote. Is that you know you guys were solidified on the group and the teen you know you were your entity. Nowadays everybody sort of the solo but they collaborate oh laden bray right out so how are you approaching this new Weinstein are you saying okay. We're gonna come back we're still going to be entity the middle do more collaborative. This is zero yet. When my working with ten dollar sign. Like his cadence on some his lyrics. And mother artists I like is and the some. I think two of us would do right. What were some dope music. Yet what we do if we opened two. Allowing other artists or producers coming in and you collaborate on some things. I think for the most part. In terms of just the overall. Solemn. You know it's kind of -- both of us as a group. As well as Al cy production. So you know we deftly opened. And errors in me. The only thing that see this wrong would the new music. The lyric content. Of these new artists you can't. We've been limited to deliver an independently didn't didn't ask a community knew you don't you. You can't Terry bias on the same day you can't tell the difference from one Ireland town radio you don't even know. Was this artist does chaos are understandably be like yeah I don't sign him in his band. Billions have big banner. NN you know what have you. I imagine that you've been through it all but coming back at this particular time. Is there anything different that you've seen happen with the industry because now it's kind of cultivating in a new type of world almost. Adam. ON. I'm DC had their heart as DJ. New York had their how does DJ. Detroit and he has DJ net time pier we first came Margie do. If you touch your music was good you can walk any and enact DJ could get Chua a record deal. Now what's saw you know system breakdown of and now. We caught a one. The record companies are alone like human Newsradio one. Saw them conglomerates in this harder to get just outplayed. So you had to do a lot of social media. Instead of the is the day has all the walking a stuff in the sate latest. You know. The program directors in discharges don't have the same powered that they used to have back in a day. And Estonia different however much. From my viewpoint you know I welcome that because then in allows us they autonomy. And the freedom number one to create number two to own. And number three too you know basically do we need to do to market in promoter sales. Through those channels like social media and the like. So I it. Although we don't necessarily get he'd like we used to in terms of you know selling our music. We steal we are able to create. Freely. And only. Yet as a good isn't good and bad you know when you cut enter into a brave new world so right technically speaking take a loss but you also get many gains as well absolutely -- Hussein I assume. The payments were here he asked. Finally have to go but just he is us if you can't anything that we can expect with this album we're super excited about the single. And die no they have much more coming up of. Courts have some movie you know. I envision. The the old Sal. You know that the bump in base I envisioned that premiering met with the new. Especially added to transient sounds that. We have today. I'm drove on time yeah I'm bring him make land dramas. Land on the Carlin from Hussein you don't always see live. This in the south right now honestly as in the woman went on limbo. But I wouldn't bank on a new album. They've covered all basis. It's a tough year tough tough couple years for some of our grief you know we lost a wreath. We lost prints and what not. Many any memories. Then before we go just this kind of paying homage to. You know again another icon you know that's. And we of course the REIT that is from Detroit we we're sixty miles north of Detroit. And the if she was deathly this. The queen of soul Whitney Houston we toured with along with the Luther Vandross. So yes definitely we. Definitely played a prince's close to. Macon and Fifth Avenue right in the Fifth Avenue the day in and out wanting a moderate. I just remember my. My Lerner sisters and cousins. Dorn each other's hair and nails washing each other's hair. And dance and offer music like taken terms. Weren't at I think in a hair washed down the blazes and advances so. She brings me a lot of memories as a kid. Of our music. You know. And so does your music to many people and whistle happy to have you today to talk about this and thank you have more risk and regulation and I'm excited for a 2019. And what the future holds very. Ready for the loud I'll some Cubans who must live Candace and have to do we bring life it is amazing thing that you're doing and you know with that again congratulations. And I can't wait to see with some angry anti isn't Kenneth Lyons siding off ABC radio now.

