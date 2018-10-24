-
Now Playing: 'Get Out': Jordan Peele's directorial debut
-
Now Playing: Pharrell Williams on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old scores golden ticket to American Idol
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface remarks
-
Now Playing: Ready for the World discuss their new single, 'So Much Life'
-
Now Playing: Jonah Hill on being weight-shamed and his new movie, 'Mid90s'
-
Now Playing: Can you tell the if these are old episodes of 'Ricki Lake' or hilarious celeb tweets?
-
Now Playing: The legendary Ricki Lake gives Sara Haines and Michael Strahan her best advice
-
Now Playing: Drake just broke a major Billboard record surpassing The Beatles
-
Now Playing: Jonah Hill and Sunny Suljic open up about 'Mid90s'
-
Now Playing: Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform 'Fall On Me' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Steve Carell to star with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in new Apple series
-
Now Playing: NBA legend Kobe Bryant tells Jimmy Kimmel why he kept his tap dancing a secret
-
Now Playing: Erika Jayne performs her hit song 'XXpen$ive'
-
Now Playing: Andy Cohen joins "The View" to celebrate Meghan McCain's birthday
-
Now Playing: Inspired by the force of imagination
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox face off at Fenway Park
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' recap: A miracle happens on Disney night
-
Now Playing: 'Happy Prince' star on channeling Oscar Wilde to reignite his career