Transcript for Rihanna confirmed to launch fashion brand at LVMH

What we on other Rihanna took the music world by storm and now her fashion brand Fenty hugely popular also breaking some new ground in a tweet. The world's largest luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis the tonic. Announced that Rihanna is joining a black hours yeah Rihanna is the first woman of color to create an original grand for the company her lying Fenty. Will be the first new house created by the group since Christian look clock back in 1987. Marks from the new company are expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks it'd be a huge. Huge. Business DL.

