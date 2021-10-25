Sneak peek of Hulu's 'City of Angels, City of Death'

Now streaming on Hulu, this new series chronicles the more than 20 serial killers who terrorized Los Angeles in the '70s and '80s through the eyes of the detectives who worked the cases.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live