The Tea: Andre 3000’s new solo album releasing Friday

Andre 3000 announced he’s releasing new music for the first time in 17 years, a brand new album out Friday called "New Blue Sun."

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live