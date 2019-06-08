Transcript for Toni Morrison named World News Tonight's 'Person of the Week:' Oct. 8, 1993

Finally this Friday our person of the week the woman we choose this week has been recognized many times for her talent. But yesterday was special because the Nobel Prize has its own particularly glittering cash it. This year's Nobel Prize for literature goes to a woman whose writing has made an enormous difference. That is a profound and fifth hidden. Tumor. With the winning of this kind but this extra. And it has implications five beyond. My work. Toni Morrison says she is not comfortable is the object of so much attention. But as the first black American writer to win the Nobel Prize for literature. The attention is unavoidable. Listen to her description of the southern landscape. It was 6:30 in the morning in the town with Buckman with the low hanging. Life and didn't began early in the sound for the coolest part of that they could be taken advantage. Nothing could his children through and wandered off within. She has a particularly good die for those blacks who fled the south for a better life in the north. She is prized for the way she's able to express the raw but liberating experience of being a stranger. In a new city. This is from jazz the title of her latest best seller. The minute they arrived at the train station or get off the ferry and glimpse the why streets in the wasteful own liking them. They know they're born fire. Toni Morrison didn't know that she was born for a life of writing growing up in Lorain Ohio on the edge of Lake Erie her destiny was less clear. She began as Chloe Anthony Wofford the child of a steel worker and a singer and the granddaughter of southern sharecroppers. As an honor student in Lorain with the hunger for reading and later at Howard university in Washington. She was struck by a strange silence. The absence of black American voices in literature. But there's so much more to say. The reality. Than life. The perceptions experience. African Americans and particularly. African American women stepping into that side countless incredible and important. And how important it has been to the country six novels essays and a play. She writes about the brutality of slavery the nature of oppression the need for cultural identity. In beloved which won her a Pulitzer Prize a slave kills her own daughter rather than let her be enslaved. In song of Solomon a man searches for gold and finds his own history to be a more valuable treasure. They are sometimes bleak portraits of race hatred. And yet not without hope. She understands fully that we have Wittman has that capacity to move past suffering and prejudice. And hatred. Two. To genuine. Relationships. Founded on respect. Toni Morrison has long had the respect the performance at Princeton University. Where she teaches literature. The post UN salute you and thank you for being one. There with his father. A man like any government. But they are indeed were his eyes his mouth his whole hated. There is deeper appreciation from her readers who celebrated her prize at a bookstore in New York when I read his stories. You can pretty much get lost you can close your eyes and. Be there now I can feel the Pope tasted. She's getting. Big scenes are universal and Macon and simple telling them to simply. Effectively persuasively. We read the ruling. We ha. Toni Morrison is the eleventh American rider to win the Nobel Prize for literature. She knows what it means to black Americans in her hometown and far beyond its borders in the meantime there is more to be accomplished. The pinnacle for me is right there is Billy. The meeting the next book doing it that. And better. Every time. And so we choose Toni Morrison. The New York Times wrote a very complimentary editorial about her today we agree agree particularly with one line her essential strength of the times. Is that she uses the prism of the African American and the female experience to force the rest of us to less often painful questions. About ourselves.

