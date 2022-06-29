New York City basketball ‘saved so many lives’: NBA legend Mark Jackson

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with NBA veteran Mark Jackson and executive producer Rich Kleiman about the film “NYC Point Gods” looking at the showmanship and grit of New York-bred hoopsters.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live