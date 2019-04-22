'The View' co-hosts respond to 'Saturday Night Live' parody

On Monday during "The View"'s first day back live after a week-long hiatus, the co-hosts responded to the "Saturday Night Live" parody of their on-air discussions.

While the daytime talk show was on spring break, "SNL" poked fun at the co-hosts conversations and different stances on politics, but the women were all smiles after re-watching the sketch this morning.

In previous "SNL" parodies of the daytime talk show, men would often fulfill roles of the all-woman panel on "The View." Co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg commended the late night show for their evolving cast.

"Going from several years ago when talked about the fact that 'SNL' had no women – that all of us were being done by men – they have made a shift," Goldberg said. "Looking at that lineup of women on there I was like, 'Oh, it's very nice to finally see a woman.'"

The "SNL" version of "The View" panel was played by Leslie Jones (Whoopi Goldberg), Cecily Strong (Abby Huntsman), Kate McKinnon (Joy Behar), Melissa Villaseñor (Ana Navarro), and Aidy Bryant (Meghan McCain).

Although Joy Behar thought Fred Armisen's impersonation of her was more comical with his "So what? Who cares?" line, she also thought "it was a pleasure to be done by a woman" this time around. "I've transitioned to a woman!"

Abby Huntsman said she "never thought I would enjoy being mocked so much" on "SNL," and the show "got it right" because "we are all so incredibly different."

Nicolette Cain/ABC

The show's take on Behar and Meghan McCain's difference of opinion from earlier this month was mocked during the "SNL" sketch.

Former "SNL" intern McCain – who Aidy Bryant refers to as "Princess of Arizona" – considers it "a pop culture honor" to be parodied by the show, and that Bryant "nailed" her impression.

Daily co-host Sunny Hostin was there during the tense exchange between Behar and McCain, but was swapped out of the sketch for Ana Navarro. "They could've went a lot of places," Hostin said on "The View" Monday. "I don't know what happened."

She tweeted the day after the spoof aired that she would want to see "SNL" alum Maya Rudolph portray her.

Hilarious @nbcsnl! Although I want to see @MayaRudolph in my seat saying “When I was a federal prosecutor....” #thatwaterbottle https://t.co/fq3IYnUW56 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 14, 2019

All joking aside, Goldberg reminded viewers that she and her fellow co-hosts on "The View" are "used to" being the butt of a joke in various forms. "Sometimes it's clever and sometimes it's funny, and we get hit every day all day long by people."

"Just know your mean memes or your funny memes, your memes are your memes, but the show goes on," Goldberg continued. "Think of the shows that haven't. A lot of shows tried to do what was created by Barbara Walters. A lot of folks have tried to do it and have not been able to."

"Know that we see it," Goldberg said. "But we have a job to do, which we do not stop doing because of what goes on, whether we like it or not."

