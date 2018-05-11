Transcript for Demi Lovato out of rehab, on the town

Let's turn now to our "Gma" cover story. Demi Lovato is out of rehab. The superstar singer was spotted to every the weekend, and Amy is back with how she is doing. We know she was hospitalized for that overdose, but now she is out of rehab and thankfully she is looking healthy and happy. ??? Baby, I'm sorry ??? Reporter: This morning, demi Lovato out of rehab and out on the town. These pictures obtained by TMZ surfacing over the weekend showing a pop star at a restaurant in Beverly hills sharing a meal with clothing designer Henry Lee sorry. She was smiling throughout the meal and there were reports she was spotted at a Beverly hills spa over the weekend. Reporter: These mark her first public appearance since her overdose last July. ??? Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore ??? Reporter: Lovato entered rehab after paramedics were called to her house responding to an apparent overdose. Just two days prior, she had forgotten the words to "Sober" on stage. ??? I'm sorry that I'm here again ??? . I forgot the words. Fans now she has gone through several bouts with addiction in the past. Everybody says she needs to get the help that she needed and they were there to support her. Reporter: Following her overdose, demi spent two weeks in the hospital before entering a rehab facility where she spent 90 days. Her mother telling Sirius she was doing well. Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or proud of her, because addiction being a disease, it's work. Lovato was in treatment back in 2010 and later spent a year in a sober living facility. Back in March, she celebrated six years of sobriety before her relapse. We know fighting addiction is a long-term process and of course, everyone here wishes demi well. Robin? We certainly do. All right. Thank you so much, Amy.

