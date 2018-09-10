Transcript for Ellie Kemper dishes on her new book live on 'GMA'

Our next guest is an Emmy nominated actress making us laugh in hits like "The office," "The unbreakable kimmy Schmidt" and "Bridesmaids." Now she has a hilarious new book called "My squirrel days." Please welcome Ellie kemper. Hello. Hi. Good to see you. Sit on down. We love you. No. Yes. And good night, everybody. You just had my book in times square. I know. Up on the Jumbotron. That is no joke. It's real now, yeah. It's for real. "My squirrel days," what does that mean. I like the word squirrel first and foremost. I was like that has to be in the title. "My squirrel days" refers to one of the chapters in the book which is a story about my ultimately unsuccessful attempt to befriend a squirrel in my backyard. The squirrel had no interest in being my friend but I had just seen the movie "Dances with wolves" and thought it's so cool how Kevin Costner dances with the wolf. Many wolves and was so taken by that that I felt like, oh, I want to commune with nature. I realized that when I fell off a tree and the squirrel laughed at me. He was like -- You named the squirrel too. Natalie. Every squirrel has a name. Which is funny because the squirrel in the note to shoot we used for the cover, her name was squirrel. Which I thought was funny. That's like my name being woman. But also great pictures. She has her very first head shot ever and you said you made a comparison which I didn't quite see it. I don't -- Look at that -- Oh, little baby girl. Oh, well, which before and after. I don't now which is worse but anyway I don't think I look unlike prince Harry in that photo. Oh. That's a great picture of prince Harry. Now I'm complimenting myself. I would love to look like that we're both redheaded. There's a little resemble ambulance or maybe it's Meghan Markle I look like. Maybe that's who I meant. We remember you, of course, "The office," all those seasons as a receptionist, Erin. You made us laugh. And you write a lot about it in your book. Yes. What I didn't realize you said you weren't just acting when you were there at the desk. No. The computers were hooked up to the internet. I feel like in the early days of "The office" before I was on it -- the internet was new but I think there's so much time spent in the background on that show that the cast must have said we must have internet access. I purchased a lot of items on the internet while I was there. I got a rug from and I got a tool bet, not for me. For my husband. Okay. And I got -- boyfriend then I guess real hard working pan and I got -- I ordered my Thai food that I would pick up on the way home. I made a lot of use out of that time. It sounds like you did. You were there, why not. Why not. You're sitting there. "The unbreakable kimmy Schmidt." I can't -- if y'all haven't seen it, the premise is her character has been in an underground bunker, gets out and is in new York City. Yes. That could happen. What did you think when you were approached about doing this. Robert and Tina fey created the show. Maybe you heard of them. I thought it was a joke when they said, oh, we're going to make a sitcom about a woman who spent 15 years in an underground bunker rescued by the FBI. That doesn't scream comedy to me. They managed to make it into -- they're geniuses into one of the funniest shows I've ever seen because I do watch the show and it's a show about moving forward and life is difficult and you can't make something not happen that has happened to you and it's all about hope, I think and the importance of accepting your sirs and moving past them. It has heart. It really does. Yes, yes. It's funny. It's funny. A great cast. It's insane. And loved you in "Bridesmaids." Oh, thank you, thank you. Thanks, guys. Okay. Reading about it, the book, you're getting all the back stories. You were actually in real life a bridesmaid at the same time you were doing the movie and sometimes you morphed into your character. I was kind of like what is art and what is life here? I was a bridesmaid in my dear friends' wedding and I remember we were shooting the scene on the bus like the night before I was supposed to head over to their wedding and felt like I've been a bridesmaid many types. That's okay, I think it's 12 now and sort of an expert and felt like I don't need to do any background research on the part. I know what it is to be a bridesmaid. But little did you know and little did we know -- Oh, my gosh. That movie is -- Annie and Kristen wiig didn't set out -- I don't think -- it was a moviehat they wanted to write and it turned out to be just absolutely hilarious and resonated with people and it's so wonderful that it happened that way. It really is, it really is. And everything is going your way. Actress, author, all this. Halloween. Halloween. Do you already know -- I -- Plans were the family. I have a 2-year-old named James. He is the east brilliant baby that ever was, as you mightage. I asked what he wants to be. He wants to be a fireman. He loves hoses so he'll have -- I know he'll be carrying a hose. My sister's baby whose name is Johnny also about to turn 2 said she said what do you want to be for Halloween. He said the dark. He loves the dark. Like in his bedroom, he'll be the dark which I think is the funniest costume I've ever heard of. We won't be able to see him. He'll be the dark. Hey, Ellie, thank you, thank you, thank you very M uch. Thank you for having me. No,ing that you for having me. Thank you guys. "My squirrel days" available now and everybody here is going home with their own copy. Oh, my gosh. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, guys. You at home can read an excerpt from Ellie's book on our web site. You can do that.

