-
Now Playing: Jordin Sparks Reveals Her Mission on 'Cause Celeb'
-
Now Playing: Jordin Sparks' Tribute to Whitney
-
Now Playing: One-On-One With Jordin Sparks
-
Now Playing: We asked Marie Kondo to fold a bag of potato chips and other random stuff
-
Now Playing: Ready to KonMari in 2019? Marie Kondo shares her 6 rules of tidying
-
Now Playing: Take it from Jordin Sparks: 'It's OK to embrace change'
-
Now Playing: The latest on the Jussie Smollet attack
-
Now Playing: 21 Savage says he was 'definitely targeted' by ICE
-
Now Playing: Sara's Book Report with Sloane Crosly and Meghan Daum
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett says he concentrated on fighting back in Chicago attack
-
Now Playing: Kelsey Grammer reads dramatic lines and plays the TV name game
-
Now Playing: Kelsey Grammer talks about a 'Frasier' reboot
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige talks new music and playing an assassin in a new series
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett's message to LBGTQ community after alleged attack
-
Now Playing: Anna and Elsa return in epic 'Frozen 2' teaser
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett 'pissed off' after alleged attack
-
Now Playing: Singer Ryan Adams accused of abuse
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett heartbroken over criticism after attack
-
Now Playing: The 'Frozen 2' teaser trailer is here
-
Now Playing: A sneak peek at the 2019 Governors Ball flower arrangements