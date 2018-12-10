Transcript for Julia Roberts reveals how she explained her fame to her kids

So that is must see TV and it is must see TV with "Pop news" with Lara right now. Always. Good morning to you all. We begin with everyone's favorite "Pretty woman." Julia Roberts looking spectacular gracing the cover of "Harper's bazaar's" November issue. I love her hair. But take a look at this. This is the one we loved climbing the side of a huge rock in couture. Yeah, do you like that? She really is climbing the rock but said it's not as high as it looks in the picture. What's awesome about that is, thank you for asking, whit, she's terribly afraid of heights. She agreed to do it because this is "Harper's" daring issue so dared herself to take on a challenge. Inside the magazine her interviewer none other than Oprah Winfrey. She talks to the Oscar winner who turned 50 last year about getting allure and it's all about turing more into the person your loved ones know you to be. Oprah asked about the moment when her twin daughters realized jewely was America's sweetheart and Julia reels she was spotted and the girls said are you famous? The girls thought about it and about an hour later this he said, wait, are you more famous than Taylor Swift? I love that. Good question. It's a tough hand. What would Julia say. The new issue hits newsstands October 23rd. Thank you, "Harper's." Birthday wishes for one of our favorite guys, Hugh Jackman, happy birthday, sir. The actor, singer, all around amazing dude turns 50 so what did he do to celebrate? Poke the fun at himself taking it in stride posting this candid shot on social media. Writing when people tell "You" don't look 50 part of you believes it until you see yourself sleeping. He does -- he looks like he might not be breathing. There he is, he's taking a little snooze with his French bulldog Tolley. As for celebrating he tells Australia's "Who" magazine he would love to ring in his 50s with just his close friends, but his wife has something different in mind. He said she would want the whole city of Toronto to come to my party while I probably want like ten people. He says they will meet somewhere in the middle, he hopes. He's still not sure. Likes the sweater around the waist. Completes the dad nap look. And then very excited to announce -- you're going to be so excited, you didn't even know. It's a competition. We had no idea it existed. It's in Alaska at the katmai national park. The fattest bear contest, people. Who knew? Mr. Or Mrs. Fat bear 2018. Bear with me as I congratulate. There she is, taking home the title. Check out the side-by-side. Bead nose clearly took the competition very seriously. We do have a picture so there she is -- she looks fat in both of them. How much does she weigh. Apparently she gained 400 pounds. Every year the park does a March madness-style single elimination to crown the fattest bear and invite the public to vote online and bear in mind this is not fat-shaming. Please put down your social media. I'm not fat-shaming. This is nature and bears need to gain several hundred pounds over the summer to get ready to Hieber that and add sometimes up to four pounds a day. Bead nose, congratulations. And ready for a wonderful winter's sleep. I tell you what, I'll take a page out of the bear's book. Time to eat. I agree. It's about this time every year this happen. Yes, it does. Great job, Lara. Thank you.

