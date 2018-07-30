LeBron James breaks his silence on leaving Cavaliers

More
The NBA star said moving to Los Angeles to join the Lakers is "kind of like a dream come true for me."
1:25 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LeBron James breaks his silence on leaving Cavaliers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56909975,"title":"LeBron James breaks his silence on leaving Cavaliers","duration":"1:25","description":"The NBA star said moving to Los Angeles to join the Lakers is \"kind of like a dream come true for me.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/lebron-james-breaks-silence-leaving-cavaliers-56909975","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.