Transcript for A message from Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy on Pride Month

I think the meaning of pride has changed for me after I came out. Because pride for me is fully embracing who you are. As a person. Before I came out I don't know about ever really truly proud of myself I a lot of moments. Sports in my personal life that we're triumphs but I don't think it really got to enjoy them because I never was fully accepting of myself in. Since coming out I think I'm able to just. Appreciate myself and love myself embrace myself and it's it's made everything more enjoyable so celebrating pride means so much to me. Your whole coming out experience is a moment where you have to embrace everything about you. It's really kind of put everything on the lines of pride for me now is. A time when you celebrate it. All of that celebrate who you are. It's fully embracing all of your interests. It's fully embracing. Your friends your family it's. A moment. Where you can celebrate. Everything. Liar if I knew how except that in and love it was. Get a feel after coming out it's certainly a monologue earlier. I've never met anyone that wish that statement on the longer limited and the very personal journey I think I have to do it in my own time and it happened when it happened and it was the right moment for me I know about earlier I would statements all. A lot of years hearted. The people that I have been able to meet since coming out and sharing my story. Are the people that make me really flat. That I was able. And had this spring. To share who I was. I think the people who inspire me or my family. And I'm really close with my family and my mom inspires me because my mom was able to. Give me the confidence of the young kids. And it reminded me constantly that no matter who I lives but if I worked hard as I treated people the way I want it to be treated that I would be successful. And take those lessons with me in two average and it. It's pretty easy to kind of feel like you're in a bubble arm. I'm often places that are very liberal and very open and loving and accepting and send view. Think that homophobia doesn't exist anymore. There is same sex marriage equality they're are have been a lot of incredible step forward but they're also is still a lot of decisiveness and separation. And he can wickedness even. Just a couple weeks because at Miami pride and it seemed like this incredible celebration of love and it was. But there was a gay couple that was attacked by a group of people and beaten and that does happen. Just because there are holding hands that happens all over. The US all over the world there are countries where homosexuality is a legal way can be punished by jail time by it's it's. It's something where we've come so far with the Hubble long ago. When he teen. Is the year of authenticity. And to those who might not be an ally. We're really call. And you're missing out. Adding my message today of BTQ community is to just love yourself and embrace yourself and love one another I feel like. Where such a strong community emerge so take this for the same time are so divided and lake alta that you could be duty. It's it's it's all these separate sort of sex I think it's important to support one another and all come together. And pride as an amazing opportunity to do that addition to flop for one month that should last all year. And for anyone that's non allies to get the program then it's strange scenes so. I don't know what you are gone now iron out part of the community. There's always more work being done and LTQ. Community I think. That. Those of us who feel more visible it's our job to stand up for those. Who might not feel as visible it's our job to stand up for trans men and women. It's our job to stand up for those who might feel like they are being hurt. If you feel like you have the platform. And you feel comfortable itself if you feel it you have this strain I'll others. Do it. It's the whole point of being human. Helping others is what life is all about when we can breeze each other up we actually bring ourselves even higher.

