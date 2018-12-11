Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self

More
The former first lady also spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts about her marriage and how the campaign trail tested her resilience.
6:09 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59135614,"title":"Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self","duration":"6:09","description":"The former first lady also spoke out in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts about her marriage and how the campaign trail tested her resilience.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/michelle-obama-pre-white-house-59135614","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.