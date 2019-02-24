Oscar winner's emotional speech: 'My best is good enough'

Hannah Beachler made history as the first African-American to be nominated for -- and win -- an Academy Award in production design for her work on "Black Panther."
0:25 | 02/24/19

I'm just under. My family's important into the restaurant robbed at the time I give the straight talk all of those who come net. To keep going to member give. And when you think it's impossible just remember just admit he threw them like they got from the very light moment I did my dad and my gut that's good enough. Think yeah and.

