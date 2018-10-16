Transcript for Radio personality Delilah opens up about her son's suicide

But we're going to talk now about radio host that is bringing comfort to million, Delilah. So many tune in to her show for strength and inspiration. Now she's revealing her own journey of loss, strength and how faith has helped her through it all. In a new book "One heart at a time," don't you love that, "One heart at a time." I was so fortunate to spend some time with Delilah. ?????? You're listening to Delilah. She's the iconic radio host with the smooth voice, 8 million listeners tune in to hear each week. Thank you for sharing your love, your story with us. Thank you for listening to the Delilah show. Oh, I love the Delilah show. I listen to it every day. Everybody calls you. Everybody wants your advice. Has there been one common theme after all these years with all these different people would have reached out to you? Love. Love. It's the common thread through every conversation that I have. Somebody is either excited because they found love or they're longing and hungry for love. Reporter: She's our on air confidante but Delilah also knows firsthand about heartache and loss. Last October her beloved son Zach took his own life. Delilah took a rare break from her show and focused on a new mission with her new book "One heart at a time." Bless you for being so open, I know after his passing you continued writing your book. Well, I couldn't at first. I couldn't write, I couldn't talk about it and the publishers talked to my sister and she said I'll help. You know, I'll step in and help. I'm like, oh, no, no, no. Nobody is telling Zach's story but me and that kind of gave me the energy because I do want parents to know we need to talk about teenage suicide. We need to start having open conversations as painful as they are because it's epidemic. Is there something that you would like to say to those that lifted you up in prayer? I would not be standing if it weren't for the prayers of my friends, my family and my listeners. Nights are the worst. I finish the show and that's when it hits because that was our time together. My son was a night owl. And every night most every night so many listeners sent the most beautiful thoughts and prayers and shared their own stories of loss and grief and what helped them get through and it's been hard but I can still say I'm the most blessed woman I know. When she is not on the air counseling and comforting her listeners, Delilah, a mother of 13 including ten adopted children lives and works on a farm just outside Seattle. It's her sanctuary. Being in nature is my church. That's where I feel closest to god. Through so many things you wrote about that really touched me and the one live simply so others may simply live. We spend so much time and energy getting more stuff. Getting more success, you know, more, more. Now every purchase I make in my mind I translate how many kids could I feed? Reporter: Delilah has spent 14 years dedicating herself to her foundation point hope bringing aid to support the vulnerable children and their families living in refugee camps in west Africa. In the first six months that we had fresh water to the camp, the mortality rate went down 75%. Waterborne disease was killing -- we were losing -- sorry. But we were losing children every day. I would go into the hospital. We had a little clinic there and it was no bigger than the rug that we're setting on, the space, and there would be five, 10, 15 kids in there every day and now that room is empty most of the time that I go there. There are going to be so many people who are going to pick up your book today. They are going to be inspired. How do you encourage someone to get started on their journey? Well, everybody has a different calling and a different journey. We all have different gifts. But you have to do something. Take the first step. And form that relationship one heart at a time. Because those relationships are what's going to transform our world. Woo. Her voice, her voice, but just think about that, one heart at a time. Just one heart at a time. I listened to her for many, many years. ??? Delilah ??? you remember that? Yeah, exactly and when she opened up about her son, who it was a year ago early October when he took his own life, and the way she talks about that and encourages parents to talk about this epidemic that is going on and she is just a beautiful, beautiful soul. She's doing so much for the world. That's right. Isn't she? Not just her own community, it's really amazing. Selfless person, so inspiring. Love her. You guys got to pick up this book and you can read an excerpt of "One heart at a time." You can read an excerpt and see more of our interview on our website later this afternoon because I'm telling you, we talked for a time. We went on and on and on. There was a lot more. There's a lot more and she has so much that she wants to share. Thank you for letting me share

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.