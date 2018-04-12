Radio station drops Christmas classic 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

The Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside," with lyrics like "What's in this drink?" is no longer being played by one radio station in Ohio.
2:16 | 12/04/18

