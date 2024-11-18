UGA student scores $800,000 kick on ‘College Gameday’

Henry Silver won $400,000 for hurricane relief and another $400,000 to split between him and another student when he made a 33-yard field goal during Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest.

November 18, 2024

