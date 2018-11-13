Transcript for 10-year-old describes how she stopped a would-be kidnapper

now we turn to our exclusive with that young girl who stopped a would-be kidnapper by asking him for a code word. ABC's Paula Faris has more. Reporter: This 10-year-old girl is earning praise for her quick thinking that stopped a would-be kidnapper right in his tracks and now in an exclusive interview with ABC news, she and her mom want to get the word out. The code word, that is. Authorities say it was a simple code word that may have foiled a potential abduction. I was scared because I -- if I would have hopped in I didn't know what he would do to me. Reporter: Maddison Reines was walking in a park and a man pulled up beside her. He was covering his face like this and he told me that my brother has been in a serious accident and he told me to come pick you up. Reporter: But this wouldbe kidnapper more than met his match. I asked him what the code was because my family has a code and he didn't know it so I ran. Then I just remembered the code word and then I asked it. He didn't know it so he drove off and I went off running to the park and I ran straight home and told my grandma. Reporter: Maddison says she knew about potential danger about strangers through parents. The code word is a plan they hatched just recently. She could show other kids it's okay to ask that question and not everyone is your friend, so they, you know, I think kids respond more to kids than they do adults and can understand and be brave and smart and run and so I thought she could reach some more families out there. Reporter: She is brave. The mom said she had gotten too comfortable. The school is down the road as is the park. She bought her daughter a cell phone but this was a wake-up call and wonders where would her daughter be if they didn't build in that extra layer of protection and security and just implemented that code word for the family. I heard this and I thought, I need to teach my kids a code word for sure. A lot of families having that

