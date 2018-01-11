Transcript for How a friendship was born after a father confronts his son's bully

Thank you, Chris. Agma" parenting alert from a Houston father who confronted the boy bullying his son and chose to approach him with kindness which brought the boys together and now the story has been shared more than 5 million times. Take a look. It's the father knows best teachable moment shared by millions of parents across the country. 28-year-old Aubrey sat down for a heartfelt conversation with the boy who was bullying his son. I really wanted to know what was wrong with him. Reporter: Aubrey's 8-year-old Jordan had been having problems with 11-year-old tamarian for months. One day my son's phone came up missing. What are you going to do about it? Because I'm upset. Reporter: That's when Aubrey learned his son's bully was also being bullied. Honestly I saw myself. I just saw somebody who needed a young me who just needed kind of that male guidance. Reporter: The fifth grader told Aubrey he didn't have any clean clothes or shoes and was being teased for it. The more I felt like he was opening up to me I started to take him shopping. And I just bought him a few things, just something to help him uplift his spirit, self-confidence, his self-esteem. Everything. Then Aubrey initiated a conversation between the two boys. Simple sit-down. It's like you speak your mind. You speak your mind. And we're going to come to some type of common ground like men even though they're boys, one day they'll be men and they did a lot of violence can be avoided if you just have understanding. Reporter: Now they're close friends. Ever since then we started going to school, playing on the playground. He's really cool. He helps a lot of people. He has my back and I have his. They treat each other like brothers. I can't separate them. I can't get them to stop talking to each other. They're just two goofballs. Let's bring in Dr. Dave Anderson, clinical psychologist from the child mind institute. Treat the boys like men and they become brothers. What's amazing about this, for most parents they want to so a bully punished or expelled. He acted with empathy and tried to understand the landscape. Bullying comes from many causes and we want to make sure of with bullies we understand what they need and try to figure out how their community can get that. Kids don't always open up about being bullying. A general parent should know the definition. They should know it is intentional by the bully, repeated and causes great distress and power differential to look out for signs in their child. Sudden changes in mood and look out for peers that they might be avoiding or activities they used to enjoy that they don't want to engage in much. What are other tips for parents? The general tip, it's really hard for any parent to hear from their child they might be being bullied. The best step, keep your cool and later share it with your community. Second step, tell your child you believe them. It's not their fault and you'll figure out a plan to intervene and the final step, try to engage a community around discussions about what we havers -- want to see. Makes perfect sense. Great advice there. Dave, thanks for coming in.

