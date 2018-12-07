Mom of 'bingo babies' reflects on her lucky gift of in vitro fertilization

More
These babies' grandmother had won $24,000 in a game of bingo and gifted it to their mother, who conceived them via IVF.
0:31 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of 'bingo babies' reflects on her lucky gift of in vitro fertilization
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56547876,"title":"Mom of 'bingo babies' reflects on her lucky gift of in vitro fertilization","duration":"0:31","description":"These babies' grandmother had won $24,000 in a game of bingo and gifted it to their mother, who conceived them via IVF.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/mom-bingo-babies-reflects-lucky-gift-vitro-fertilization-56547876","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.