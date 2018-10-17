Transcript for Do you have a closet catastrophe? 'G-M May-Day' is coming to your wardrobe rescue!

series gm-aday. When you call, we are here to answer. We received an sos from Emily Sanchez who needs help reigning in her wardrobe and cleaning that cluttered closet. Take a look. Hi, Sara and Michael. Our closet is a total mess. We need to clear the clutter. Figuring out where to start is so overwhelming. We need you guys. Can you help us? Here to help is organizing guru and author of "Behind the clutter" June sarutatari. Say your name. Sarutatri. Thank you. So excited to be here. Give me a hug. June, we've got a closet catastrophe on our hands. Where do we start? Don't be overwhelmed. We got this. We can transform this messy closet into an organized one. Doesn't even look like there's space in there. I see the organization, but how do you get space back? This closet isn't fulfilling its greatest potential. We can max out the potential of this closet. See the space up there, there's plenty of room and there's space down there. That looks like 99% of closets. All these things have mismatched hangers. We can totally work on this. Put us to work. We're going to move out completely and clear the space. That's the first step. We're going to start hanging this stuff? Michael, hang up everything. Phoebe too. Thanks, phoebe for helping. I have an assistant. Sara, you're going to put the shoes in the basket. Why the velvet hangers? The velvet hangers are great. They double the space in your closet. If they're uniform, everything will be all the same height. It will like visually stunning when you see it. Baskets, I love baskets in every shape and size. It's like the perfect -- it's like a happy home for your shoes. You can actually put the shoes this way to max out the basket space. You put them like this to get more in there. Exactly. The most important thing to remember is we need to cut the clutter. Who cares about the organizing if you have too much stuff? You have to decide what goes back in. There needs to be a true love. The hanging part is a mess too. What we're going to do next is utilize the shelf space. We're going to fold these pants. We're going to fold these pants rather than hanging them. Okay. Thank you. Michael and phoebe, you can totally help do this. Is there a proper way to fold? Fold it in half and then thirds. In thirds? Yes. That's more work. It's like when you go to a boutique -- I did it. That's it. Perfect. Then color code the pants. Oh, my gosh, this is my dream. We're going to have the seam here facing out. Let's see what this looks like when we're done. Turn this around. You guys love it? Love it. So you put socks in the organizers? Yes. It's great. I love this. It's a shoe organizer. You can repurpose it. I throw my socks on the floor. Label everything. You put your socks on the floor? I'm messy. What do you want from me? We're going to utilize the vertical space with the fun hook. Now the folded jeans -- Exactly. There you go. I love it. Then you can put that down here. I'll put it here. Perfect. There you go. The last thing is color coding your clothes. That's another level. Like dark to light? Whatever. I tried that, June. After looking at it a few times, it's too much work. No, it's not. It's easier to put things away all the blues together. I like it. It doesn't have to be perfect. It fits my type "A." I like it. I like you. June, thank you. Isn't it fun getting dressed in an organized closet? Yes. When you have a messy closet, it's like I have nothing to wear.

