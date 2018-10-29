Transcript for It's a craft lovers' paradise on 'GMA Day' 'Deals and Steals'

We've partnered with these fabulous companies to give you amazing savings. We love having you Tory. Thank you, baby. Yes, we do. You bring the best stuff. This is a DIY paradise starting with cricket. This is the cricket maker. It was named Michael's product of the year. Not Michael's, the store Michael's. Once Michael starts using it, it would be his too. This is the ultimate smart cutter. It will cut so many different fabrics. You can put iron-on material, glitter, card stock, leather, fabric, iron-ons. So many things you can put in this. Then it syncs with your computer. Look at this. This is so cute. I took iron-on material and cut those out. Michael, I know Thanksgiving is big for you. I made place cards. If you looked at etsy and said I wish I could make that cake topper or iron-on, this is the maker for you. We've got a bundle of all these products. You could put an iron-on emblem on there. It would cut out the shape for you. A zillion different things. They're $160 to $399, all slashed in half, $80 to $199. Great deal. What's next? Loopy mango. Feel how super soft this is. These are knitting kits. They're classic designs for the modern day knitter. These are beginner friendly. You can make a scarf, shawl. They also have -- feel how soft their yarns are. You can buy yarn individually. I love the name too, loopy mango. Normally $28 to $198. They're all slashed in half. They're starting at $14 for loopy mango. My girls would love this. This is a fabulous kit for home decor. You'll get the transfers. You'll get this board and then this is the magic. This is their chalkology paste. This paste allows you to put these transfers any place at home. These are just gorgeous to be able to create these designs anywhere you need them. Very cool. And beautiful. Normally whole set $101. Slashed by 51%. $49 for the set. You can do a lot of projects with that. Another great one tombow. These are all marker sets. Look at all the colors. If you want to make black and white pictures or doing anything with skin tones, the assortment Waco -- with colors, the range of colors is fantastic. Do you have to be good to use these? No. They make you look good. How good are they, Tory? They all have dual tips for detail. You can do hand lettering. You can do greeting cards. These range from $9 to $27. Today they're slashed in half. They start at $4.50 and tombow is giving us free shipping. I order anything with free shipping. Ottlite. These are lights developed specifically for crafters. You're sitting at home and don't have daylight. This helps you to see every single detail. Can you take this to restaurants to see the menus? If you need these to read the menu, let somebody else order for you. No, it's for my parents. This is great for stitching, for reading the directions, for seeing every details. These retail $50 to $80. Today slashed in half. Ottlite starting at 25 bucks. Food! Finally maybe your DIY action is going to happen in the kitchen. Rarely does my DIY work happen in the kitchen. This looks good. This is from red velvet. These are three different options. Flourless chocolate, pecan cookies, pumpkin cake. These were just made this morning. All you need to do -- everything is premeasured and prethought for you. Just add eggs or heavy cream. They're great for gifts. Normally $40 to $46. They're all slashing in half starting at 20 bucks. Tory, thank you so much. You just recruited some crafters as well. You have 24 hours to grab any of these deals. Go to goodmorningamerica.com and guess what, our audience is going home with products from tombow.

