Transcript for Denise Richards on Charlie Sheen, 'Real Housewives,' and more

on the Beverly hills franchise. Check her out. We're going to get married. What? You guys are going to get married? Yes. Well, congratulations. I didn't know that. Well, we were waiting for his divorce to be final. That's so exciting. Do you know when you are going to do it or where? Soon. We want to, like, I know -- I didn't want an engagement ring. I wanted wedding bands. Why? I don't know. I'm just doing the opposite. All right. Please welcome Denise Richards. Hello. Hi. Great to have you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Wow. So a big congratulations on the wedding. Oh, thank you. 48 hours. She planned it in 48 hours. I had some help with Mindy Weis who is an amazing planner. We wouldn't have been able to do it without her. It was nice though. You don't have to make decisions, what plate you want Got to make it quick. Or linens, so yeah. What was the biggest challenge? I think the biggest challenge was just swing it in 48 hours. The whole thing. Actually wondering if people are going to show up. Didn't give them mu of a heads up. No, we didn't. People are showing up to watch the show, and you are the new housewife on the block. You're three episodes in. Congratulations by the way. Thank you. Three episodes in, and you guys went on a girls trip and everyone was so surprised by, like, how casual you were. I love this. But everyone showed up at breakfast in gowns or something. I know. Do you find pressure to, like, keep up with that or -- Well, in the one episode that I show up for drinks wearing shorts, for me they were fancy because they had crystal on them. I did dress up, but yeah. You know, I'm myself. I'm a jeans and a t-shirt kind of girl. I love to dress up when I'm on the red carpet or going to fun parties, but -- Not breakfast. Not breakfast in the hotel room. I was a little taken aback though. I was wearing my husband's boxers actually. Yeah. Anyway. I think they were probably maybe a little jelly because you look like this still in a bikini. That's from afar. No. No. You don't have to dress for breakfast when that's when you do. Well, thank you. That looks like you're going to be redoing your James bond when you were in "Bond". I didn't come out of the water in bond. More wild things, but Erika Jayne said to come out of the water as the bond girl. I was, like, all right. Fine. I'll do that. Should have had you do that. One of the most iconic things about the franchise and we have had a lot of fun with is the tag lines. Yes. And yours is, my problem with the tabloids is my real life is so much juicier. So what is an example of how your real life is so much juicier than what the tabloids say? I think it was juicier and it's a little more normal now. There was a lot of stuff that was in the tabloids that there was only a snippet of what was really going on. Her tag line has expired. You need a new tag line. One thing I thought was cool is you were telling your daughter she couldn't date until she was 16. Yeah. And then you called their dad, Charlie sheen, your ex-husband. Yeah. He said it was okay, like, whatever. I'm surprised he was okay with it actually. I know. You expect the dad to be the one that's, like, no. Well, yeah. So what was the decision? Well, you're going to have to watch, but, you know, I couldn't date until I was 16, and I don't know why I put that age, but that's what I know. So, you know, I know that a lot of kids are dating a little bit younger, but -- When are your girls dating? My twins are 14 and they are never dating. They got each other. They don't need nobody. That's why I had two. He hasn't even thought about it. I'm going to put it off. I do know this. When a dude shows up at the door, I'm going to have a football helmet on, shoulder pads like a whole thing, sweating with eye black. What you want, man? Scare them away a little bit. You have to. You have to. I want the right man. You can't show up to the door -- It's hard having girls, teenagers, right? It's not easy. It's not easy, but you have been in some provocative movies as well. She mentioned one. What you mentioned, but have your kids seen your movies? I hope not. Would you let them? Not right now. I think they're too young, but some of their friends follow me on Instagram -- Of course, they do. Flashback things and I'll get the call. Mom, can you take that down? My friend follows you. Why are they following me? It's weird. It's got to be weird for them because, you know, it would be weird for me to see my parents like that. Not all our parents look like that. So the weird is really weird. You said it. My mom is watching this show. Y'all look magnificent, my mom and dad. Yeah, me too. You were mentioning tabloids and juiciness. Your husband gets brought up a lot. Does it bother you, and would he ever come on the show? It doesn't bother me. People know who he is. He's very iconic and I'm so used to it and he's their dad so I don't mind. It doesn't bother me. One thing about the show, there is always drama, and you're the new housewife there. So we want to help you prepare for some situations. Okay. Yes. That you just might get into on this show, and we're going to show you -- we're going to prepare you so you know how to handle these situations. This first simulation -- you might -- don't go over to that side. That's the dangerous side. You may get into an argument with someone, and one of the staples is you have to know how to throw a good glass of wine in someone's face nice and aggressive. Okay. So we have a nice glass of wine for you here. I'm a lefty. You're a lefty. If you get into a little bit of a spat. A spat. Denise, we never thought that you should have done that. That's what I'm talking about. Passed that. Now we have the table flipping. One of the most iconic scenes is when they flip a table. I have always wanted to do this. We wanted to look out for you. I appreciate this. Thank you. It's, like, the boot camp for okay. Got it. So it's really bad. There's screaming. You said what? And then boom. She's a natural. I have never flipped a table by the way. You did that a little too well. Hey. That wasn't the first time. I can tell. That was not the first time. That was. But this one is a little wacky. Those are, like, staples, but you need a signature. These have been done these have been done before, but maybe your signature could be something viral. Shave somebody's eyebrow off. Or the brick is some kind of -- Or you have the brick offer. You could sell these bricks. Shave the eyebrows? Can we shave her head instead? I'm joking. Whoa. It's like you have never done this before, Denise. I haven't done it. I tell you right now. That's much better. That won't make you any friends and then also, we got the brick. You could be the one who throws bricks through windows. And adding your own unique little signature. People can buy them at home and do their own brick damage. Merchandise. That's a good idea. We're going to give you this brick, but you're not throwing it through any window here because we got to pay for that. We're going to give you the brick. Denise, thank you.

