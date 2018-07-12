Transcript for Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the Oscars

Kevin hart was just originally announced to be the host of the oscars and then he stepped down. Two, three days ago. Yeah, because some old tweets, so there was some outrage because he has not been -- I don't know what the right word is, accommodating, understanding, enlightened about the lgbtq community and I think this -- right away I always say if you find yourself reacting in outrage, take it back a step because right now in this day and age I feel like everyone is so quick to hate on everyone else and whenever someone gets something, they should be fired. If you are hiring this person, you endorse everything they say. So, I stepped back from that and I read some of those tweets. They're from 2011, by the way, and, again, I think until your own house is clean, be careful. Because they'll come for you next. Yeah. That's true. I did find something Billy Eichner said was interesting because the tweets whereas normally I say don't come for comedians. I used to sit by joy Behar and whoopi Goldberg and they got a lot of flack and the only people left to make us laugh when times are tough are are comedians so when comedians are performing and they're doing their act, I say just don't touch them. If you're offended, keep it to yourself and let them make us laugh. But let them make us laugh. I'm very defensive for comedians. But one thing that is a distinguishing fact here is that Kevin hart's weren't jokes really. Billy Eichner said something that hit me. He said, many of us have jokes and tweets we regret. I'm okay with tasteless jokes depending text. What bothers me about this, you can tell it's not just a joke. There's real truth and anger and fear behind these. That is one thing that I did notice in what Kevin hart had written, but I tend to think that we're all evolving every day and learning and a therapist once told me that -- -- When we hold like our partners to old standards or bring up old mistakes, you're not allowing them to evolve. And I think if we can hold our best friends and partners to that we should extend that grace to everyone else in life when you allow them to change. Yeah, I think so. I think you have to allow people to change. And I know -- Kevin is not -- from what I've read he's not necessarily saying what I said was right. He's not saying that. He's saying what I said was wrong and they want him to apologize. He said I'm not apologizing, but I have evolved as a person. 2011 is not 2018. I have evolved. We all evolve and we all have different views. There are politicians who don't approve of gay marriage and next thing you know they do and don't approve of certain other hot button topics but then they change their mind because you evolve as people and something interesting that was said earlier, there's so much tolerance -- you know, that at least intolerance, like you don't -- there's nothing. Like college campuses. It's very hard to find anybody who hasn't done anything that would not be offensive to anyone. It is impossible. You were talking about when you said that we were talking a lot about college campuses. How they preach tolerance and understanding unless it becomes political or ideological differences. But, Kevin, he quit. And I was surprised that he quit. Backed out of it but after that he apologized. Almost as if to say, I'm going to apologize on my terms. That wasn't the first time it came up for him. Obviously in this day and age, you know it wasn't the first time but he quit then he apologized on his terms, but he said, you know what, I sincerely apologize to the lgbtq community for my insensitive words from the past. He said, I spread love to everybody. I love everybody, and he emphasized everybody again, so I understand people having the opportunity to change and, you know, I just think this is an eye-opening moment that you can take something negative and hopefully make it positive. That's how I'm going to look at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.