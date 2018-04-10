Transcript for You have to see how Molly Shannon surprised Kathryn Hahn on 'GMA Day'

amazing Kathryn Hahn and we truly are happy you're here. Oh god. You make us smile. I'm so psyched. I just noticed our amazing shoulder game we have going on. They're back in. You raise them up and everything else looks small. Exactly. I'm kind of into a puffy shoulder. One thing I learned about you, which it's hard to do because I have followed your career, is before your hit films, your very first television appearance was on a show called "Hickory hideout"? Yeah. What was that about? Well, it was about squirrels. I was -- grew up in Cleveland, and it was about -- I played a character named Jenny, and it was about -- it was about -- oh my lord. It was two squirrel puppets named nutso and Shirley squirrely, and I was a little girl named Jenny who would visit the treehouse. It was a little different than "Step brothers." It was a little different than "Step brothers," guys. It definitely was, but maybe. Oh gosh. Yeah. I would go and talk to a little owl. Know-it-owl. What is happening right now? Told you I was a fan. This is a little scary. "Hickory hideout," it led you here though. You know what? Steps. Exactly. Steps. We have a clip. It all began. This is kind of freaking me out right now. I feel like the description doesn't do it justice. Let's go ahead and roll that footage. Oh my goodness. This is your life. Hickory hideout's just for kids. Every week there is a new adventure. Know-it-owl! Music finds lots of laughter. So come along and join all our friends. Every weekend on "Hickory hideout." I love that shaker and that sweater too, and my bangs. But that's -- starting like that has led you to where you are now. Oh my gosh. It was so much fun. Are you kidding me? I was in, like, fourth grade. I got to miss some Mondays from school and hang out at the local news station and play with puppets. It was the best. And squirrels. And squirrels. It was the best. And now your range has expanded so much. You're in a new movie "Private life". Yes. And it has the serious tone, but yet you guys seem to find some of the humor in it. Tamara Jenkins who directed and wrote this movie is just a goddess, and an incredible film maker, and it's on Netflix and in theaters this Friday. I could not be more proud of it. It's about a couple, Paul giamatti and myself, just incredible. He is just amazing. He is incredible to work with. And it's about a couple kind of in, like, a mid -- life a co-midlife crisis doing whatever they can to start a family, and it's -- it's Molly Shannon is in it. John Carroll lynch. This young woman, Kailee Carter, and it's an incredible movie. Yeah. It just kind of shows, like, and she just rides that incredible -- she finds that incredible place between the comedy and heartbreak I think which is, like, my favorite place to be tone-wise, and yeah. It's just a beautiful, beautiful movie. I can't wait for everybody to see it. So many people struggle with their fertility and stuff, so I think just normalizing and making it part of the conversation -- Exactly. As you mentioned the cast, I love that you and Molly Shannon are both in it. And from Ohio, and from Cleveland. Yeah. From Ohio as well. I love it. Even though it was a serious topic, you found there were moments of levity. Did you guys ever have some fun off screen together? This whole group was, like, was hilarious, and no one in this cast, like, takes it into seriously and we're -- I mean, we're really serious about the work of it of course, but we're -- no one is, like, no one takes it -- no one is too precious. We had the best time, and Molly is just a light. Just a light. She is just an amazing human being. We had a total -- a ball together. Molly was here the other day. She thinks the world of you and she recorded a message. What are you talking about? We're going to check it out right now. Hi, Kathryn. It's Molly. So sorry I can't be there. I took the cutest picture of you and Paul giamatti coming out of the New York film festival and I I'm going to send it to you. I'm sorry I can't be there, but I sent everyone in the audience cupcakes so enjoy them. My treat. Love you, Kathryn. I'm so hungry. Bring out the cupcakes. What? Oh my god. She is the greatest. She put her face on them. She put her face on them. Oh my god. Molly Shannon, I cannot wait to take a bite out of your delicious mug. Right now. While you're doing that, we're going to tell everybody "Private life" is going to be in theaters and it will premiere on Netflix this Friday. Molly, thank you for the cupcakes. Kathryn, thank you for joining

