Transcript for Movie theater faux pas you definitely don't want to be guilty of

I love going to the movies. When was the last time you went to a major theater? Not a screening for work. Like, three weeks ago. I go to the movies all the time. What's the most annoying thing people do in a movie theater? When they put their feet up on the seat or try to do it in between. I'm like get your feet. There's like personal space here. People took to Twitter this weekend to share these annoying things. When you say feet, Chloe rose wrote girl behind took her shoes off and her toes touched my ears twice. Oh! What about have you ever been in a theater and this is no joke when someone picks up their phone, not texts, picks up a phone call? Yeah. And they talk full voice. I was once in a theater where someone is like that's crazy. No, I'm in a theater right now. I was like so are we! It was the most aggressive conversation. She took her time getting off the phone. She knew she couldn't stay on there. She was like cool, cool. I'll call you back. Yep, I'm good. I was like get off that phone! It was the most annoying thing. Don't put your toes on my ears. That's disgusting. I've never taken my shoes off. They get comfortable. I put them up on the back of the seat in front of you. I don't like that either. I don't like feet on the dashboard of a car. I don't like feet on the back of a seat. I do this. It's like this. There's the person. I just do like this. I don't care. I am there. Your head is way up there. But I'm there. It's like cool, it's a little lift. It helps my back. I always put them down when the aisle guy comes by. I don't want to get busted do that. When you come to my house, I take my shoes off. You walk around in New York City. God knows what you step in. Then you walk in your house. You come into my dressing room, if I catch anybody with their feet on my couch. I wear my shoes all the time in there. Can I not where my shoes in there? You can. Just don't put them on my furniture. I did lay on that couch once though, because those pillows are great in there. Just keep your feet off my couch. I don't know if this is on your theater list. I don't mind eating. People are going to eat in a theater. Somebody who crunches all through the bag or they slurp. I'm like it's empty. I'll buy you another one. According to statista, loud eating 6%, moving around 10%, using phones 24%, talking -- I love when they yell at the movie. When you're in a horror film and they're like, don't go in there. I'm like you're right. You're right. I went to the screening of "Black panther" and Leslie Jones from "Saturday night live" was right in front of me. She was like you get 'em girl. They don't want no part of you. Don't let Michael B. Jordan take his shirt off. Hmmmm. That's some chocolate love right there. You should have to pay extra for her stand-up. She did a stand-up routine

