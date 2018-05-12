-
Now Playing: Uber CEO talks safety, company culture, future IPO and flying Ubers
-
Now Playing: Man paralyzed by rare condition stands for first time to propose
-
Now Playing: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan tests her 1950s hostess etiquette
-
Now Playing: Trump to join presidents at Bush funeral
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush remembered by the youngest generation
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush to eulogize father
-
Now Playing: Thousands visit Capitol to honor George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's legacy includes Americans with Disabilities Act
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash over photo of her baby in a helmet
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life and legacy of George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: 'Food for Thought' author shares her healthy breakfast recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle to experience royal traditions in 1st Christmas married to Prince Harry
-
Now Playing: Amber Heard dishes on Jason Momoa's pranks on 'Aquaman' set
-
Now Playing: Granddaughters honor George H.W. Bush at funeral
-
Now Playing: Kevin Smith tells 'GMA Day' about visiting set of upcoming 'Star Wars' movie
-
Now Playing: Cher gets on stage for surprise performance after 'The Cher Show' opening
-
Now Playing: Honor Guard take George H.W. Bush's casket from US Capitol
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush eulogizes his father through tears, laughter