This Uber driver deserves a lifetime of 5-star ratings for his good deed

More
When one of our "GMA Day" producers got trapped in a snowstorm, her Uber driver came to the rescue.
4:49 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This Uber driver deserves a lifetime of 5-star ratings for his good deed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59628454,"title":"This Uber driver deserves a lifetime of 5-star ratings for his good deed ","duration":"4:49","description":"When one of our \"GMA Day\" producers got trapped in a snowstorm, her Uber driver came to the rescue. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/uber-driver-deserves-lifetime-star-ratings-good-deed-59628454","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.