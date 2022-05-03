ABC News’ Rachel Scott’s message on failure to the class of 2022

After being rejected from USC twice, ABC News Congressional correspondent, Rachel Scott delivers an inspirational commencement speech to USC Annenberg’s 2022 graduates.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live